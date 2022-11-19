MS Dhoni doesn’t just collect bikes but takes good care of the beasts and spends quality time at home with the machines.
MS Dhoni got Kawasaki Ninja H2 to his collection in April 2015 and became the first owner of the bike in India. Kawasaki Ninja H2 also has a 6-speed gearbox.
Known as one of the rarest bikes in the world, MS Dhoni is the proud owner of Confederate X132 Hellcat. The bike has a 2.2 litre V2 engine capable of producing 121 bhp and 190 Nm torque paired with a 5-gear transmission.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R was bought by MS Dhoni over a decade ago. The bike registers a top speed of 335 kph.
MS Dhoni got the 2017 generation Harley Davidson FatBoy to his possession. The bike can produce upto 77.78 PS (56.8 kW) at 5250 rpm and 132 Nm torque at 3250 rpm.
With Ducati 1098, MS Dhoni added the first superbike to his collection. The bike has a 1098 cc engine that can produce 160 PS power.
