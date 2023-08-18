MS Dhoni's Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni: All You Need To Know
18 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Narendra Singh Dhoni is MS Dhoni's elder brother, who is 10 years older than the ex India captain.
NS Dhoni once used to be a politician.
NS Dhoni joined Samajwadi Party in 2013. Earlier, he was with Bhartiya Janta Party.
Narendra got married on November 21, in 2007 and has a son and daughter.
In MS Dhoni's Biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' has shown the family without the elder brother, NS Dhoni.
Narendra has never been seen ever with his brother in public.
"I may be non-existent in the movie because I don’t have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family'', NS Dhoni told in an old interview.
''By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991'', he told.
''I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film'', he concluded.
Here is a latest 2023 pic of NS Dhoni with brother MS Dhoni.
