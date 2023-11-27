MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva's School Fees - All Details
27 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ziva is currently eight years old and goes to Taurian World School in Ranchi, which is Dhoni's hometown.
Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh gave birth to Ziva in 2015.
Ziva is currently studying in Grade 3 and is known to be a quick learner.
The Taurian World School in Ranchi is one of the best schools in the state. According to the school's fee structure, a Day Scholar (in Grade 2 to 8) pays an annual sum of Rs 2,75,000.
Since Ziva Dhoni studies in Grade 3, her monthly school fees is around Rs 23000.
Based on some pictures of Ziva, circulated online, she also takes part in the school choir, a part of every school's co-curricular activities.
Ziva, along with her mother Sakshi, are often seen cheering for MS Dhoni from the galleries during Indian Premier League.
