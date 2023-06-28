MS Dhoni's Education Qualification | PICS
28 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
MS Dhoni did schooling from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali in Ranchi.
Mahi scored 66% marks in Class 10.
Dhoni managed to score just 55% marks in Class 12.
Dhoni enrolled himself to Gossener College for B.com but couldn't complete it due to his cricket commitments.
He later joined Ranchi's St. Xavier's College to complete his Bcom.
The former India captain even paid Rs. 10,000 demand draft for First Semester exams at Xavier's.
Unfortunately, he had to pull out of the course again due to his national duties. So he is actually a college drop-out.
Dhoni was an average student, but his favourite subject was Maths till class V.
Dhoni also used to like algebra and geometry.
Keshav Banerjee, Dhoni's well-known school teacher, discovered him while Mahi was playing as a football goalkeeper.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded an honorary doctorate by De Montfort University in 2011.
