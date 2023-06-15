MS Dhoni's Ex Girlfriends: From Priyanka Jha To Deepika Padukone
15 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Priyanka Jha as we all know was MS Dhoni's first girlfriend. Mahi fell in love with her somewhere around 2002. Their relationship came to an abrupt end after Priyanka passed away in an accident. Here is a picture of Dhoni from 2002.
MS Dhoni also reportedly dated Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. As per rumours, Dhoni cut his famous long hair on Deepika's request.
Priti Simoes, TV Content Director and Innovative Head Producer is one of MS Dhoni's close friends since 2007. It was rumoured that she was in a relationship with the former India captain.
It was also rumoured that MS Dhoni briefly dated South Indian actress Raai Laxmi. Raai even stated that she would've married Dhoni, if he had proposed her.
Asin, another Bollywood actress was also one of his rumoured girlfriends in 2010.
MS Dhoni later married girlfriend Sakshi Singh Rawat in 2010.
Dhoni and Sakshi have a daughter named Ziva, born in 2015.
Dhoni recently won his 4th IPL crown with Chennai Super Kings.
It was in the grapevine that Dhoni might retire from cricket after IPL 2023. But as things stand, he is looking to play one more IPL.