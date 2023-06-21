Why MS Dhoni Wears No.7 Jersey? Check Out
21 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, the country has ever produced.
It was under MS Dhoni India won the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 before lifting the 2011 ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 long years. Two years later, India won the ICC Champions Trophy under Dhoni.
MS Dhoni is also the joint-most successful captain in the history of Indian Premier League, hacing led Chennai Super Kings to title five times.
MS Dhoni and No. 7 go hand-in-hand. The talismanic keeper-batter has been sporting the iconic No. 7 jersey since his international debut in 2004.
Many might think MS Dhoni wears the No.7 jersey due to any superstition but in reality the reason is very simple.
MS Dhoni wears No.7 jersey because he was born on July 7 in 1981. So it was the seventh day of the seventh month. Moreover, the year was 81 (8-1 = 7).
MS Dhoni recently underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai immediately after winning IPL 2023. He is currently spending quality time in his howetown in Ranchi.
