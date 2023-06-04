Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Latest Picture After Surgery
04 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to IPL 2023 title.
In IPL 2023, during a match against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni sustained an injury.
After getting hurt, MS Dhoni was observed to be in excruciating pain in his left knee.
On June 1, MS Dhoni was seen with the sacred Bhagavad Gita in Mumbai before knee surgery.
In Mumbai, MS Dhoni underwent a successful knee surgery.
MS Dhoni was seen eating in the hotel after a successful operation.
MS Dhoni has confirmed to continue with CSK in IPL 2024.
