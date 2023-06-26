MS Dhoni's Motivational Quotes That Will Change Your Life | PICS
26 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
"You don’t play for the crowd; you play for the country."
"You have seen cricketers who are not god-gifted, but even then, they have gone far. That’s because of the passion."
"Gut feeling is all about the experiences that you have had in your life. It is about being in difficult scenarios, knowing what worked, what did not work, and then taking a decision."
"If you don’t really have a dream, you can’t really push yourself, you don’t really know what the target is."
"I don’t regret anything in my life. What does not kill you makes you stronger."
"Till the full stop does not come; the sentence does not complete."
"It’s important to learn and not make the same mistakes, what’s done is done."
"Listen to your elder’s advice not because they are always right, but because they have more experience of being wrong."
"When you die, you die. You don't think which is the better way to die."
"Face the failure, until the failure fails to face you."
''Without any Motion or Movement, There is no Life.”
“You learn a lot more when you’re going through a rough period compared to the good times when everything goes your way.”
“You need to perform consistently, and if you’re raising the standard, you have to stand by it. You have to keep on doing well.”
