MS Dhoni's Pets Inside Ranchi Farmhouse | PICS
02 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
MS Dhoni having a run with his pony.
Dhoni has a royal black stallion named Chetak.
Chetak having fun time with one of Dhoni's huskies.
Chetak with one of the Belgian Malinois.
As far Dhoni's canine friends are concerned, he has two huskies, two Belgian Malinois and one Dutch Shepherd.
Dhoni having a cosy time with one of the Belgian Malinois.
Dhoni with his Dutch Shepherd dog.
Dhoni is always close to his Dutch Shepherd.
The Dutch Shepherd is some poser.
Wife of Dhoni, Sakshi Singh with all the canine friends.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: India's Predicted Playing XI For ODI World Cup 2023 | PICS