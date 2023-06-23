MS Dhoni's Records As India Captain | In Pics
23 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
ICC Champions Trophy 2013
Dhoni is the third captain (and the first non-Australian) overall to win 100 games.
He has played the most international matches as captain (332)
Dhoni is the most successful captain in Indian cricket history, having led India to three major title victories.
MS Dhoni holds the record for Most matches as an Indian Captain in Tests.
In 2013, Dhoni became the first Indian captain to whitewash an Australian team in a test series.
MSD holds the record for most win by an Indian captain in ODIs.
With 200 matches as captain, MS Dhoni is still the Indian captain with the most matches as a captain in ODI.
MS Dhoni holds the record for Most Number of T20I Matches as Captain and Most Number of Win in T20 as Captain.
Dhoni also holds the record for Most Runs in T20 as Captain – 1112 Runs in 72 Matches. His Not-Outs Count has been at 26 as a Captain in Successful Run Chases, which is again a World Record.
Dhoni also holds the record for doing the Dual Role of being a Captain and the Wicket-Keeper for most matches – 331 Matches.
Dhoni holds the record for Most Runs in T20 as Captain – 1112 Runs in 72 Matches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs WI: List Of Players Dropped In Test, ODI Squad | PICS