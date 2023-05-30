MS Dhoni lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007.
MS Dhoni-led CSK lifted the Indian Premier League title in 2010.
MS Dhoni & Co. lifted the Champions League in 2010.
Dhoni-led CSK won the Champions Trophy in 2014.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the IPL title again in 2018.
In 2021 MS Dhoni won the IPL for the third time.
MS Dhoni also won the Asia Cup in 2016.
MS Dhoni led CSK won the IPL title in 2023 beating defending champions Gujarat Titans.
