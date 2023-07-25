MS Dhoni's Rs 1.7 Lakh Monthy Job Offer From India Cements | IN PICS

25 Jul, 2023

Koushik Paul

Former IPL head Lalit Modi had shared an old appointment letter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by N Srinivasan's India Cements. It was signed by both Dhoni and Srinivasan.

The Chennai Super Kings captain was offered the job of Vice-President (Marketing) in July 2012 by India Cements in its head office in Chennai.

MS Dhoni was offered a monthly salary of Rs 43,000, with a Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970 and a Special Pay of Rs 20,000 in the appointment letter.

MS Dhoni was also offered an enhanced HRA of Rs 20,400, a special HRA of Rs 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs. 8,000/month if outside, a special allowance of Rs. 60,000/month.

According to the appointment letter, MS Dhoni's total salary was around Rs. 1.7 lakh per month.

MS Dhoni has a net worth of around Rs 1040 crore and earns a salary of Rs 15 crore per season from CSK.

Reportedly, MS Dhoni's per match salary in IPL 2023 was estimated to be around Rs 85.71 lakhs.

