MS Dhoni's Unseen Photos Of ODI World Cup 2011
2011 World Cup was the 10th edition of the tournament, and it was jointly hosted by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
The tournament featured 14 teams, and it was played from February 19 to April 2, 2011.
India won the tournament, defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 6 wickets.
It was India's second World Cup title, and their first since 1983.
The 2011 World Cup was a memorable tournament for a number of reasons. It was the first time that the tournament was hosted by three countries, and it also featured the highest-scoring match in World Cup history (India's 418/5 against the West Indies).
The tournament was also notable for the rise of new stars such as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
It was the first time that a team from the Indian subcontinent had won the World Cup since 1996.
The 2011 World Cup was also the first tournament to use the Decision Review System (DRS) for all matches.
It was also the first time that a team had won the World Cup after batting first in the final.
