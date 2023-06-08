MS Dhoni's UNSEEN Pictures From The Past
08 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
A passport size photograph of young Captain cool with wavy hair.
Thala always cool and composed even as a toddler.
Teenage Thala always close to his prized gloves.
Spot the great man among the school boys!
When an aspiring goalkeeper turned out to be a legendary wicket-keeper.
Mahi's smile has always been infectious.
A picture, which will definitely make the women drool.
Rare snap of MS Dhoni from his Kharagpur days as a ticket collector.
Captain cool from his struggling days. It was also the time, when he started growing his famous long hair.
Rare picture of Dhoni getting felicitated by his school, just after his India debut.
Dashing picture of MS Dhoni from his Ranji days.
