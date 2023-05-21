Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario - Explained
20 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, are 6th in the IPL 2023 table after 13 matches.
Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 5 runs in their last game in IPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians will need to win their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs.
Mumbai should look to win by a big margin so that if RCB also win later on the day, MI could pass with a better NRR.
Mumbai Indians would also hope that RCB lose their final game against Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
If Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs, they will play Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator.
