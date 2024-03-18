Mumbai Indians Memorable IPL Records
Mumbai Indians have won joint most trophies (5 Times)
Mumbai Indians win most matches in IPL (140) victories.
Mumbai Indians won the match by scoring 146 runs. That's the biggest win by any team.
Mumbai Indians also have a record for the fastest chase as they chased down a target in 5.3 Overs.
Mumbai Indians have scored most runs in the history of IPL.
Mumbai Indians bowlers have the most fifers (6).
Mi are the only team with 3 Fifers in a Season.
Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.
