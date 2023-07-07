Who is Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik
Muzna Masood Malik is a Pakistan model.
Muzna Masood Malik was born in Pakistan.
Muzna reportedly is a former classmate of Haris Rauf and the two had been in a relationship for some time now.
Muzna, 25, is a fashion model and social media influencer with over 50k followers on Instagram.
However, Haris Rauf on Monday took to his Twitter account to say that his wife Muzna is not on any social media platforms.
Muzna is also very popular on the Chinese app Tik-Tok and has a huge fan following.
Besides modelling, Muzna is also a student of Mass Media at the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI).
She started her modelling career at a very young age and is currently working with many Pakistani clothing brands.
Both Rauf and Muzna Masood were looking happy during their wedding rituals.
