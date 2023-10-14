Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ODI Cricket Records and Stats

14 Oct, 2023

Sunny Daud

ODI Matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Highest individual score: 152* - Devon Conway (NZ) vs. England, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Prasidh Krishna (IND) vs. West Indies, 2022

Highest team total: 283/1 - New Zealand vs England, 2023

Lowest team total: 169 - West Indies vs India, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 283/1 - New Zealand vs. England, 2023

Average first innings score: 240

ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan match will be played on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IND vs PAK: Babar Azam's Last 5 ODI Innings

 Find Out More