Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ODI Cricket Records and Stats
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams batting second: 2
Highest individual score: 152* - Devon Conway (NZ) vs. England, 2023
Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Prasidh Krishna (IND) vs. West Indies, 2022
Highest team total: 283/1 - New Zealand vs England, 2023
Lowest team total: 169 - West Indies vs India, 2022
Highest successful run-chase: 283/1 - New Zealand vs. England, 2023
Average first innings score: 240
ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan match will be played on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.
