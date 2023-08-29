National Sports Day 2023_ Stars of Indian Sports
29 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Virat Kohli: An Indian international cricketer who holds numerous records in his career. In 2020, the International Cricket Council named him the “Male Cricketer Of The Decade”.
Neeraj Chopra: India’s sensation Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra has made India proud at various international levels. and continues to do so.
Hima Das: An Indian sprinter who holds the current Indian national record in 400 metres.
Sachin Tendulkar: He was not just a cricketer, but an inspiration for the upcoming cricket generation.
PV Snadhu: An Indian professional badminton player who is a well-known name in the Olympics and world championships.
Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana: An Indian women's cricketer who represents the Indian women's national team and plays for Royal Challengers Banglore
Sunil Chhetri: An Indian professional footballer who plays as captain for the Indian national team.
