National Sports Day: All You Need To Know
National Sports Day in India is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh.
Major Dhyan Chand Singh one of the greatest hockey players of all time after having represented India 185 matches and scored over 400 goals.
The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on 29 August every year.
The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012.
The theme for this year's National Sports Day celebration is "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society".
National Sports Day encourages people of all ages to embrace physical fitness.
National Sports Day promotes sports participation among people of various demographics in order to enhance their health and wellbeing.
Sports have the unique power to bring people together regardless of their background, language, or beliefs. National Sports Day showcases this unity.
