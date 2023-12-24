Neeraj Chopra In 2023: A Look Back At Javelin Ace's Terrific Season
24 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra enjoyed a stellar 2023.
After a brief injury layoff, Neeraj Chopra won the Doha Diamond League. The Indian lad finished second in the Diamond League Final.
Following his success in the Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra took the world by storm when he threw his spear to a distance of 88.17m to claim gold in World Athletics Championships.
With his World Championships gold, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a yellow metal in the history of the tournament.
Neeraj Chopra didn't stop there as he claimed Asian Games javelin gold a month later with a throw of 88.88m in China.
Neetaj Chopra also became the first Indian and third in the world to win gold medals in the Olympics and World Championships.
Neeraj Chopra celebrates his birthday on December 24. So on behalf of everyone at India.com, we wish Neeraj Chopra a Happy Birthday!
