Neeraj Chopra's Achievements & Titles So Far
Neeraj got famous when he clinched a Gold medal in the World U-20 championship in 2016.
Well, who can forget the 2018 CWG that was the year Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold in Javelin.
Neeraj Chopra also clinched the gold medal in 2018's Asian Games in Jakarta and became the only Indian to win gold in Javelin.
In the Tokyo Olympics Neeraj won the gold for India and became the second individual for India to clinch gold in the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne Diamond League meet in 2022.
Neeraj Chopra was also crowned Diamond League Champion in Zurich final in 2022.
Neeraj Chopra also won the silver medal in World Athletics Championship in Oregon on 2022.
