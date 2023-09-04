Neeraj Chopra's Diet Plan: Know What Olympic Champion Eats
04 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Neeraj Chopra's diet begins with a glass of juice or coconut water. For breakfast, he eats two to three pieces of bread, three to four egg whites, a bowl of Dahlia and fruits.
For lunch, Neeraj intakes curd and rice along with pulses, grilled chicken and salad.
Neeraj Chopra likes to munch on dry fruits, particularly almonds and drinks fresh juice between meals or training sessions.
Dinner remains light for Neeraj Chopra. He eats mostly soup, boiled vegetables and fruits like any top-level athlete. Protein supplements are a must for Neeraj.
Neeraj Chopra trains for a minimum of six hours a day and seven days a week.
He used to be a strict vegetarian till 2016 but added non-veg food to his diet to support his training. Recently he also started eating salmon.
Neeraj Chopra is one of three javelin throwers in the world to have won both Olympics and World Championships gold medals.
