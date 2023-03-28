New IPL Rules

IPL 2023 will see several changes in playing rules and regulations for the first time in the history of the tournament.

28 Mar, 2023

Koushik Paul

Playing XIs After Toss

In IPL 2023, teams will be allowed to announce their playing XIs after the toss instead of before it.

28 Mar, 2023

Impact Player

IPL 2023 will see the introduction of ‘Impact Player’. Each captain will nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL match referee after the toss.

28 Mar, 2023

Challenge On-Field Decisions

Like in WPL, teams in IPL 2023 will be allowed to challenge wide and no-ball calls made by umpires under the Decision Review System (DRS).

28 Mar, 2023

Penalty For Unfair Movement

The BCCI has also decided that ‘unfair’ movement by fielders will result in a ‘dead ball’ call by the umpire and five penalty runs will be imposed on the fielding team.

28 Mar, 2023

