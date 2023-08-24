Neymar To Lionel Messi: Football Legends Who Visited India
24 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
David Beckham: He was in India in 2011 as a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. He toured the country for seven days, doing ambassadorial duties.
Pele: He visited India twice in 1977 and 2015. Pele was a special guest of honor when he re-visited the country in 2015 for a three-day tour.
Diego Maradona: The football legend vistied India twice in 2008 and 2017. Maradona also did charity work in the country before bidding India goodbye for the last time.
Oliver Khan: His visit to India is one of the most iconic moments of his life. In 2008, he decided to play his farewell match on Indian soil.
Lionel Messi: The Argentina football legend visited India in 2011. He played a friendly match against Venezuela in the city of Kolkata.
Zinedine Zidane: His first visit to the country was in 2006 as a goodwill ambassador. Zidane’s second visit to the country was in 2016.
Emiliano Martínez: The Argentina goalkeeper visited India in 2023 and during his stay from July 3 to July 6, Martinez participated in various engagements.
Neymar: The Brazilian striker who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, will be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC.
