Although, the two legendary Indian Cricketers never spoke publicly about their rift, there were multiple instances of friction between the two.
18 Nov, 2022
Power struggle between the two former captains would often lead to confrontations. However, everything was kept under wraps.
18 Nov, 2022
Tendulkar took over as captain from Azhar after the devastating World Cup loss in 1996, and relations between the two have never been the same since.
18 Nov, 2022
MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag - runaway match-winners of Indian cricket always denied news of any rift but instances in the 2012 tri-nation series in Australia certainly raised a lot of questions.
18 Nov, 2022
Every Indian cricket fan's memory is reminiscent of the brutal altercation between two of India's finest batters. Tendulkar even mentioned this in his autobiography where he mentioned the incident which created disagreement between the two on declaration.
18 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!