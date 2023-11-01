NZ vs SA: Quinton de Kock vs Trent Boult
Quinton de Kock has an aggregate score of 408 against New Zealand in ODIs.
Trent Boult has taken 13 wickets in nine matches against South Africa in ODIs.
The Protea wicket-keeper batter as smashed 4 half centuries against the Kiwis in ODIs.
The Kiwis pacer has bamboozled Quinton de Kock 5 times in ODIs.
The left handed batter has a batting average of 34.0 against New Zealand.
Trent Boult has an impressive economy rate of 5.80 in ODIs.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 32, NZ vs SA will take place on 1st November.
This vital clash will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs SA: Players To Watch Out For