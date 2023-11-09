NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra vs Dilshan Madushanka
09 Nov, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rachin Ravindra has scored 712 runs in 16 innings in ODIs.
Dilshan Madushanka is the leading wicket taker in ODI World Cup 2023.
New Zealand's batter Rachin Ravindra has smashed three centuries in ODIs.
Dilshan Madushanka has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches he is the prime bowler for Sri Lanka in today's encounter.
Rachin Ravindra has been very dangerous in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament even he smashed a century in his recent match.
Watching Dilshan Madushanka's form it seems like he could be a threat for Kane Williamson in today's match.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 41 NZ vs SL will take place on 9 October at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
There is a probability of rain in the match between NZ vs SL in Bengaluru.
