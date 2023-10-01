ODI World Cup 2023: 5 Key Players To Watch Out
1. Shubman Gill - In 2023, Gill has played 20 ODIs so far, in which he scored 1230 runs with 5 tons and 5 fifties.
2. Mitchell Marsh - With Travis Head injured, Marsh is likely to open the batting for Australia. He has tremendous batting ability and can take any opposition any given day.
3. Haris Rauf - He is an integral part of Pakistan’s fast-bowling unit, more so after Naseem Shah was ruled out. He played 13 ODIs in 2023 and took 24 wickets.
4. Cameron Green - He has the ability to take on any bowling unit with his explosive batting style. Although Green has nothing to show in ODIs in 2023, one should not take him lightly.
5. Mohammed Siraj - His ability to take early wickets gives India the edge and along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, forms a potent weapon in the World Cup.
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will start from October 5.
England will play New Zealand in the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
