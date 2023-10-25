ODI World Cup 2023, AUS vs NED: Players To Watch Out For
1. Vikramjit Singh - The left-hander is a big striker of the ball from the very start. He has a big innings left, and he will look to have that against Australia.
2. David Warner - The Australian opener was destructive against Pakistan and smashed a huge total of 163 runs alone, he is player to watch out in today's game.
3. Roelof van der Merwe : Roelof van der Merwe played an important role when Netherlands beat South Africa in Dharamsala. That’s what he can do again against Australia.
4. Mitchell Starc - Netherlands saw what Mitchell Starc could do when he took a hat-trick against them in the warm-up game. Starc will be the biggest threat with the ball.
5. Mitchell Marsh - He is an aggressive batter by nature and never allows the bowlers to get away. Marsh has scored 180 runs in four innings.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match 24 AUS vs NED will take place on 25 October.
This vital match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium Kotla, New Delhi.
