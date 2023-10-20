ODI World Cup 2023, AUS vs PAK: Players To Watch Out For
20 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Australia opener David Warner who love to thread the bowl outside of the ground could be the key player to watch out against Pakistan.
2. Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi could trouble the top order of the Aussies as he can swing the ball both inside and outside off the stumps.
3. Australia's left arm pacer Mitchell Starc could make trouble to the Pakistani right handers as he takes a long run up to swing the ball inside and take some wickets.
4. Pakistan Captain Babar Azam could be the threat to the Aussies because he has the technique to drive the bowl to the covers against pacers.
5. Another Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan is running good in form as he has already smashed a century against Sri Lanka, he could be the key player to watch out for.
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match 18, AUS vs PAK will take place on 20 October.
M. Chinnaswamy stadium is deck up for this vital clash between Australia and Pakistan.
