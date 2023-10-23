ODI World Cup 2023: Best Indian Fielders Who Won Medal
2nd match - Shardul Thakur.
4th match - Ravindra Jadeja.
5th match - Shreyas Iyer.
Interesting Fact: Virat Kohli is just one ton behind Sachin Tendulkar to equal the most centuries record in ODIs as Sachin Tendulkar has 49 tons and Virat is having 48 centuries in ODI.
Do you know: New Zealand's young talent Rachin Ravindra's first name is a portmanteau of the first names of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Babar Azam To Virat Kohli: Highest Scores In Chennai At No.3 In ODI World Cup 2023