ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ - Battles To Watch Out For
05 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
England and New Zealand will face off each other at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, 5 October in the first ODI World Cup match.
Both teams have played 95 ODI matches, with England winning 45 games and New Zealand winning 44 games.
Here are the three Battles To Watch Out For between England and New Zealand.
Joe Root vs Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer has managed to dismiss Root five times in ODI cricket till now.
Jonny Bairstow vs Trent Boult: The left-arm pacer has dismissed England's aggressive batter four times in ODI cricket.
Tom Latham vs Moeen Ali: The left handed Kiwi player has amassed 54 runs at a strike rate of 79.4. against England's off-spinner.
Jos Buttler vs Ish Sodhi: The Kiwi leg-spinner has dismissed English skipper twice in ODI cricket till now.
