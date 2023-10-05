ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Key Players To Miss Due To Injury
The first match of the ODI World Cup will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand.
The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
There will be no opening ceremony for the ODI World Cup 2023.
Kane Willamson will miss the first clash of the ODI World Cup, New Zealand Cricket confirmed it.
Tim Southee will also miss the opener clash because of his thumb injury.
Ben Stokes is also doubtful as per recent reports.
Youngster Rachin Ravindra is in a good form the batter likely to feature in New Zealand's playing XI.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ : Jos Buttler vs Trent Boult ODI Stats Comparison