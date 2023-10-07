ODI World Cup 2023: Fastest ODI Hundreds
07 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
49 - Aiden Markram vs SL, Delhi, 2023
50 - Kevin O'Brien vs ENG, Bengaluru, 2011
51 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Sydney, 2015
52 - Ab de Villiers vs WI, Sydney 2015
Aiden Makram created history by becoming the fastest player to score a century in ODI World Cup history. The record was previously held by Kevin O'Brien of Ireland.
Aiden Makram amassed 106 runs off 54 balls against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.
South Africa also made the highest score by a team in ODI World Cup history. They made 428 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. The record was previously held by Australia.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC ODI World Cup: Centurions In Tournament Openers