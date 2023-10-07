ODI World Cup 2023: Fastest ODI Hundreds

07 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

49 - Aiden Markram vs SL, Delhi, 2023

50 - Kevin O'Brien vs ENG, Bengaluru, 2011

51 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Sydney, 2015

52 - Ab de Villiers vs WI, Sydney 2015

Aiden Makram created history by becoming the fastest player to score a century in ODI World Cup history. The record was previously held by Kevin O'Brien of Ireland.

Aiden Makram amassed 106 runs off 54 balls against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

South Africa also made the highest score by a team in ODI World Cup history. They made 428 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. The record was previously held by Australia.

