ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen vs Rohit Sharma Stats
27 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has played 253 ODI matches, whereas South Africa's Henrich Klaasen has played 46 games so far.
Rohit has amassed 10423 runs so far, while Proteas aggressive batter Klaasen has smashed 1611 runs.
The highest score for Rohit Sharma is 264 runs, while Klaasen has the highest score of 174 runs.
The average of Rohit is 49.16, whereas Klaasen has an average of 43.54.
The strike rate of the Indian skipper is 91.40, while the Proteas batter has a strike rate of 117.07.
The Indian opening batter has notched up 28 hundreds. The Proteas batter has four centuries to his name.
Rohit Sharma has 53 fifties to his name. The right-handed batter Henrich Klaasen has six half-centuries to his name till now.
