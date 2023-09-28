ODI WC 2023: How Pak Cricketers Reacted on Landing in Hyderabad, India
Pakistan Cricket team arrived in India on September 27.
Pakistan came to India after seven long years.
Babar Azam said that he was overwhelmed with love and support here in Hyderabad.
Shaheen Shah Afridi said Great welcome thus far.
Mohammed Rizwan said that everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months.
Pakistan will play their World Cup opener clash against Netherlands.
Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on October 14 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
