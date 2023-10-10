ODI World Cup 2023, IND Vs AFG: Battles To Watch Out For
10 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan is set to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams having a number of world-class players in their ranks.
The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.
Here are some of the key battles to watch out for.
Rohit Sharma vs Fazalhaq Farooqi: The Indian opener is one of the most destructive batters in the world, and he will be looking to get off to a flying start against Afghanistan. However, he needs to be a bit careful against the left-arm pacer, as he has the ability to swing the ball both ways.
Virat Kohli vs Naveen Ul-Haq: The most watched battle will be between India's No. 3 Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul-Haq. Previously, the two had a huge conflict in the IPL 2023. Both will be eager to dominate each other.
KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan: Against Australia, the Indian wicketkeeper batter scored 97 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan's leg spinner can play a huge role in stopping KL Rahul in the middle overs.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Indian pacer will try to negotiate the threat of the aggressive opener in Afghanistan. Gurbaz can hit the ball a long way, and he could be a major threat to India's bowling attack.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Afghanistan's explosive batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, is a handy customer up the order. Spin or spin, Gurbaz is willing to take on anything that is in his arc, but India's Kuldeep Yadav could give him a run for his money.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Afghanistan's Probable Playing XI