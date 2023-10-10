ODI World Cup 2023, IND Vs AFG: Key Players To Watch Out For
10 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Indian side will face Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.
Here are some of the key players to watch out for.
Rohit Sharma: After a poor outing against Australia where the Indian skipper was out for a duck, the Indian opener will be eager to get some runs and start his World Cup 2023 campaign on a high note.
Fazalhaq Farooqi: The Afghanistan left-arm pacer can swing the ball both ways. He will be a big threat for the Indian top-order batters.
Virat Kohli: India's No. 3 was once again at his very best during the Australia clash at Chennai, where Kohli scored 85 runs. The right-handed batter will try to continue his good form against Afghanistan as well.
Naveen Ul Haq: The Afghanistan right-arm pacer can be a threat to India in the middle overs, as Naveen Ul Haq has a habit of picking up wickets frequently.
KL Rahul: Against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian wicketkeeper batter scored 97 runs and was adjudged Man of the Match.
Rashid Khan: Afghanistan's leg spinner can play a huge role in stopping India in the middle overs, as Rashid has a knack for picking wickets in middle phase of innings.
