ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma vs Rashid Khan Stats
The Indian Captain has scored 10,112 runs in ODI cricket overall.
The Afghan all-rounder has an impressive economy of 4.23 in ODI cricket.
The Indian captain has smashed 30 centuries in ODI overall.
Rashid Khan has taken seven wickets in an innings which is his best in ODIs, that was taken against West Indies.
Rohit Sharma has also smashed 52 half centuries.
Rashid Khan has 30 maidens in ODI cricket overall.
Feroz Shah Kotla is all decked up for the India vs Afghanistan clash.
Hardik Pandya Celebrates Birthday On Ground On During IND Vs AFG ODI World Cup Match.
