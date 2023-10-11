ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq Stats
11 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
The Indian batter has scored 13,168 runs in ODI cricket overall.
The Afghan bowler has an impressive economy rate of 5.76.
The former Indian captain has smashed 47 centuries in ODI overall.
Naveen ul Haq has taken 4 wickets in an innings as his best against Ireland.
Virat Kohli has also smashed 67 half centuries.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG will be played on 11th October 2023.
Feroz Shah Kotla is all decked up for the India vs Afghanistan clash.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know