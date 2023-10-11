ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli vs Naveen Ul Haq Viral Memes
11 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Here are some of the viral memes ahead of the Virat Kohli vs. Naveen Ul Haq face-off.
Lucknow Super Giants Twitter handle posted a pic with a caption "Aaj."
So Today is MANGO vs CHEEKU Match ! King Kohli will make Mango Shake today . Waiting for mango shake
Can't wait for the greatest battle of all-time, Virat Kohli vs Naveen ul Haq.
It's not India vs Afghanistan , It's Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq
Jin bhaiyon ko bhi milna hai aaj aa jao 12 baje Arun Jaitley stadium ke baahar. #ViratKohli Vs #NaveenUlHaq Hisaab chukta hoga
The Indian cricket team will face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.
