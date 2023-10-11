ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan Stats
11 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
The Indian batter has scored 13,168 runs in ODI cricket overall.
The Afghan all-rounder has an impressive economy of 4.23 in ODI cricket.
The former Indian captain has smashed 47 centuries in ODI overall.
Rashid Khan has taken seven wickets in an innings which is his best in ODIs, that was taken against West Indies.
Virat Kohli has also smashed 67 half centuries overall in ODIs.
Rashid Khan has 30 maidens in ODI cricket overall.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG will be played on 11th October 2023.
Feroz Shah Kotla is all decked up for the India vs Afghanistan clash.
