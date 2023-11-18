Different Shades Of Rohit Sharma In Ahmedabad

18 Nov, 2023

Nikhil

ICC posted pictures of Indian skipper from Team India's practice in Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma looked excited ahead of the big IND vs AUS final

Rohit Sharma also has an ODI World Cup wicket in front of his name

Will we once again see his bowling avatar in the final?

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid having discussion during India's practice in Narendra Modi Stadium

Rohit Sharma has scored 550 runs so far in this tournament in 10 matches

India is set to take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19

Thanks For Reading!

