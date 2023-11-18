Different Shades Of Rohit Sharma In Ahmedabad
ICC posted pictures of Indian skipper from Team India's practice in Ahmedabad
Rohit Sharma looked excited ahead of the big IND vs AUS final
Rohit Sharma also has an ODI World Cup wicket in front of his name
Will we once again see his bowling avatar in the final?
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid having discussion during India's practice in Narendra Modi Stadium
Rohit Sharma has scored 550 runs so far in this tournament in 10 matches
India is set to take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19
