Palestine Supporter Breaches Security To Meet Virat Kohli
The Fan showed up wearing a 'Stop Bombing Palestine' Shirt
He even got close to Virat Kohli
He was later arrested for breaching the ground
Rohit Sharma once again provided India a quick start. He scored 47 runs off 31 balls.
Virat Kohli scored 54 runs before losing his wicket to Pat Cummins.
Virat is now the second Indian batter after Gautam Gambhir to have two fifties in ICC Finals
Earlier, Virat Kohli also received a special signed jersey from Sachin Tendulkar
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS: Most Runs As Captain In Single ODI World Cup