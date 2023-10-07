ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: India's Predicted Playing XI
1. Rohit Sharma(C) - Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be a very big wicket at the top, he will play his first World Cup game as captain and will be looking to give India a good start.
2. Ishan Kishan - The left-hander is another Indian batter in good form. He batted in the middle-order but can also bat at the top in Gill’s absence.
3. Virat Kohli - The former Indian captain will look to start well and score big to help the team win. He returned in the third ODI against Australia and scored a fifty in the chase.
4. Shreyas Iyer - Shreyas Iyer looked good in the ODI series against Australia and also scored a century. He is good against spin, which will be the main ingredient in Chennai.
5. KL Rahul(Wk) - KL Rahul’s presence in the middle-order has certainly strengthened India’s batting line-up. He has been in great form since making his comeback in Indian team.
6. Hardik Pandya - The star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, will be back after missing out in three ODIs against Australia.
7. Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja’s role will become more important because he has been playing in Chennai for CSK for almost a decade.
8. Ravichandran Ashwin - Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be another spinner who is likely to play in Chennai.
9. Kuldeep Yadav - He will be a key weapon for India on the turning pitch in Chennai.
10. Jasprit Bumrah - Jasprit Bumrah will be leading India’s bowling attack in the power-play and in the death overs.
11. Mohammed Siraj - Mohammed Siraj is likely to be the second-choice pacer for India and will be another strike bowler for the team.
