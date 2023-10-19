ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Jasprit Bumrah Stats Against Bangladesh
Jasprit Bumrah has played only four ODI matches against Bangladesh.
In those four matches the fast bowler took 10 wickets against Bangladesh.
Jasprit Bumrah has an impressive economy rate of 4.51 against Bangladesh in ODIs.
The right arm pacer has an bowling average of 17.0 against Bangladesh in ODIs.
Jasprit Bumrah could be the key player to watch out for IND vs BAN match 17 in ODI World Cup 2023.
ODI World Cup 2023, match 17 India vs Bangladesh will take place on 19 October.
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is decked up for this vital clash between IND and BAN.
