ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Players To Watch Out For
19 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is running with an outstanding form in the ODI World Cup 2023 after strucking a century against AFG.
2. Bangladeshi senior bowler Taskin Ahmed delivers the ball with good line and length, he could be the key player in this match.
3. Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is consistently personified and very rarely has a bad day in the matches, he could also be the key player for India in this match.
4. Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is highly experienced campaigner and is known for his amazing slower ones at the death.
5. Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is consistently doing good in the World Cup 2023 matches, he could be a threat to Bangladeshi bowlers at crucial stage.
ODI World Cup 2023, match 17 India vs Bangladesh will take place on 19 October.
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is decked up for this vital clash between IND and BAN.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs BAN: Bangladesh's Probable Playing XI Against Bangladesh In ODI World Cup 2023