ODI World Cup 2023, Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli Stats Against Bangladesh
The Indian batter has scored 807 runs in 15 innings against Bangladesh overall.
Virat Kohli has smashed 4 centuries against Bnagladesh in ODIs overall.
The Former India captain alos has 3 half centuries against Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli has been scoring runs at an average of 67.35 against Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli has been putting runs on board against Bangladesh with a strike rate of 101.25 in ODIs.
ODI World Cup 2023, match 17 India vs Bangladesh will take place on 19 October.
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is decked up for this vital clash between IND and BAN.
