ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: Players To Watch Out For
1. Virat Kohli - The Indian batter has been in sublime form in the ongoing tournament and is the leading run-getter for India with 354 runs in five innings so far.
2. Ben Stokes - English all-rounder played a fighting innings of 43 against Sri Lanka in a match where other England batters put up a below average performance.
3. Rohit Sharma - The Indian skipper has been brilliant with bat and has been playing with an attacking intent to score plenty of runs.
4. Joe Root - The right handed batter could be the effective performer for England against India as he has already scored 175 runs in five matches at an average of 35.0
5. Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah has been very consistent for India so far, leading the bowling department with sheer brilliance.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match 29 IND vs ENG will take place on 29 October.
This vital match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
